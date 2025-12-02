CSPD asks for help in locating a missing 9-month-old and a 15-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 9-month-old and believed to be with the child's 15-year-old mother.

The two were last seen on the evening of Tuesday, November 25, along Webb Drive on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Nayeli is a mixed-race female, about 25- 30 lbs, and around 2 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a white sleeper and had a pinkish white blanket with here. Janyah is around 5 feet tall and roughly 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white Crocs, according to CSPD.

Anyone with information on Nayeli or Janiyah’s whereabouts is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.