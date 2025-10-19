Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSPD asks for community's help finding missing at-risk 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help finding a missing at-risk 13-year-old.

Brayden Mikkelson was last seen on Sunday, October 19, in the 900 block of Bayfield Way.

CSPD described Brayden as a white male, 5'6", 165lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding Bayden's location, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.

