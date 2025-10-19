CSPD asks for community's help finding missing at-risk 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help finding a missing at-risk 13-year-old.

Brayden Mikkelson was last seen on Sunday, October 19, in the 900 block of Bayfield Way.

CSPD described Brayden as a white male, 5'6", 165lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding Bayden's location, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements. Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum