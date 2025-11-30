CSPD asks for community's help finding missing 29-year-old Farrakhan Edwards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance in finding 29-year-old Farrakhan Edwards.

Farrakhan was last seen on Saturday, November 29, 2025, around 1:00 p.m. near West Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street.

He is described as a black man, roughly 5'8", 200lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a green hoodie, a green beanie, orange and black Nikes, with a pair of black Beats headphones.

If you have any information on where Farrakhan is, please call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

