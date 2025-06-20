CSPD asks for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who may have difficulty communicating in stressful situations.

Andrew Wallace, 28, was last seen near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night. According to police, he was in the vicinity of the Maverick gas station at that intersection.

Wallace is described as 5'9", 230 pounds, with brown hair and facial hair stubble. When last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt with peach-colored sleeves, blue/gray shorts, and light green/gray shoes.

Colorado Springs Police Department officials say Wallace might have difficulty communicating in stressful situations.

Anyone with information about Wallace's whereabouts is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

