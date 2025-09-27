Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSPD asks for community assistance in finding missing at-risk 13-year-old

Colette Laabs
Colorado Springs Police Department
Colette Laabs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding missing 13-year-old Colette Laabs.

Colette was last seen on Friday, September 26, around 11:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of Sage Street.

CSPD describes her at 5 feet, 95lbs, with strawberry blonde hair dyed cherry red, hazel eyes, and a scar near her right eye. She also has a nose piercing with a hoop on the left side.

She was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys blue tube top and black shorts.

If you have seen Colette or have any information about her location, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

