CSPD asks for community assistance in finding missing at-risk 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding missing 13-year-old Colette Laabs.

Colette was last seen on Friday, September 26, around 11:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of Sage Street.

CSPD describes her at 5 feet, 95lbs, with strawberry blonde hair dyed cherry red, hazel eyes, and a scar near her right eye. She also has a nose piercing with a hoop on the left side.

She was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys blue tube top and black shorts.

If you have seen Colette or have any information about her location, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage Some members in a Colorado Springs community say they felt blindsided when their HOA issued a letter telling them they had to pay more than $20,000 in less than two months tied to a hail storm in 2024. Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.