CSPD asking for the community's help locating a missing at-risk teenager

Colorado Springs Police Department
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The community is being asked to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk teenager, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD says that 13-year-old Isabella Ramirez was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, April 4, along Schoolwood Court just north of Cottonwood Creek Park.

Ramirez is described as being around 5'4", 120lbs, and is a White/Hispanic female. She was last seen wearing multicolored pants, a black hoodie, and black/white tennis shoes, as pictured above.

If you have seen Ramirez or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.



