CSPD asking for the community's help in locating missing at-risk 14-year-old

Colorado Springs Police Department
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking you to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk teenager.

CSPD says that 14-year-old Ethan Rogers was last seen walking south from his home near 2121 East La Salle Street earlier Monday.

He is described as a white male who is around 5'4" and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Rogers or his whereabouts are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.



