CSPD asking for the community's help in locating missing at-risk 14-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking you to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk teenager.

CSPD says that 14-year-old Ethan Rogers was last seen walking south from his home near 2121 East La Salle Street earlier Monday.

He is described as a white male who is around 5'4" and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Rogers or his whereabouts are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles