CSPD asking for the community's help in locating missing at-risk 13-year-old boy

Trevor Bennet
Colorado Springs Police Department
Trevor Bennet
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking you to keep your eye out for a missing 13-year-old boy from Colorado Springs.

CSPD says Trevor Bennet was last seen along Harwood Circle, however, police did not provide a timeline on when he was last seen.

Bennet was last seen wearing an orange and black camo jacket, a black shirt, and black sweatpants, he may not be wearing shoes. He is about 5'4", 120lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bennet has a scar on his left knee and "henna" tattoo on his right forearm, pictured above.

If you have seen or know of Trevor’s whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.



