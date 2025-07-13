CSPD asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help finding a missing at-risk adult.

Brandon Hugney is 21 years old and was last seen in the 1500 Block of Tesla Drive around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

He's described as a white man, approximately 5'10", 160 lbs, with brown eyes, a thin black mustache, and black crew cut hair.

Colorado Springs Police Department

He was last seen wearing a white Colorado University t-shirt, red shorts, gray sandals, and red and black glasses.

If you have any information on Brandon's location, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.

