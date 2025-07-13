Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk adult

Brandon Hugney
Colorado Springs Police Department
Brandon Hugney
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help finding a missing at-risk adult.

Brandon Hugney is 21 years old and was last seen in the 1500 Block of Tesla Drive around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

He's described as a white man, approximately 5'10", 160 lbs, with brown eyes, a thin black mustache, and black crew cut hair.

Brandon Hugney

He was last seen wearing a white Colorado University t-shirt, red shorts, gray sandals, and red and black glasses.

If you have any information on Brandon's location, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house.

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community