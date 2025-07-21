Three boys found quickly and safely after going missing on Sunday afternoon

Update:

CSPD reports that the children have been found safe.

Original coverage:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the community's help finding three children who were last seen in the 6500 block of Antelope Run Circle around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

10-year-old Arbjon Domi is described as 4', 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and black and white Nike shoes.

8-year-old Elirjon Domi is described as 3'11", 55 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, tan shorts, and black Crocs.

7-year-old Leuart Domi is described as 3'11", 50 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, and blue Crocs.

If you have any information on their location, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.

