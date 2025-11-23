CSPD asking for the community's help finding 16-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding missing 16-year-old Phoenix Gragg.

He was last seen on Saturday, November 22, around 2:30 p.m., when he left his home in the 1100 block of Hole Circle, near Space Center Drive and Galley Road.

Phoenix is described as a white male, 5'6", 120lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a stallion on it, gray sweatpants, and black and orange high-top shoes.

If you have any information on Phoenix's location, call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

