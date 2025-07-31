CSPD asking for community's help finding at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old.
Veda Ershade was last seen on Wednesday, July 30 around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Annahill Place.
She's described as white, around 5'6", 160lbs, with black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, and a dark tank top.
If you have any information on Veda, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000
