CSPD asking for community's help finding at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old.

Veda Ershade was last seen on Wednesday, July 30 around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Annahill Place.

She's described as white, around 5'6", 160lbs, with black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, and a dark tank top.

If you have any information on Veda, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.