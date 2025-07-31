Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD asking for community's help finding at-risk teenager

Missing (9).png
Colorado Springs Police Department
Missing (9).png
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old.

Veda Ershade was last seen on Wednesday, July 30 around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Annahill Place.

She's described as white, around 5'6", 160lbs, with black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, and a dark tank top.

If you have any information on Veda, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges.

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community