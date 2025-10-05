CSPD asking for community's help finding 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community's assistance in locating 13-year-old Colette Labbs.

According to CSPD, she was last seen on Saturday around 10:00 p.m. at her home in the 2900 block of Sage Street.

She's described as a white female, approximately 5'5", 95lbs, with dyed long red hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a cheetah print crop top, pink shorts, rainbow crocs, and a white purse.

If you have seen Colette or have any information about her location, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

