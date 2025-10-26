CSPD asking for community's assistance in finding a missing at-risk man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's assistance in finding 47-year-old Manuel Ortega.

Ortega was last seen in the 2100 block of Crystal River Drive around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

He's described as a Hispanic man, 5'11", 155lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue and orange Denver Broncos jersey #52 over a grey long-sleeve shirt, with dark blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Ortega's location, please call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

