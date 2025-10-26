Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD asking for community's assistance in finding a missing at-risk man

Manuel Ortega
Colorado Springs Police Department
Manuel Ortega
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's assistance in finding 47-year-old Manuel Ortega.

Ortega was last seen in the 2100 block of Crystal River Drive around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

He's described as a Hispanic man, 5'11", 155lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue and orange Denver Broncos jersey #52 over a grey long-sleeve shirt, with dark blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Ortega's location, please call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Astronomy fans have a new cosmic visitor to watch for over the next few weeks

Colorado has some of the best places in the country to look at the stars, and over the next two weeks, you can see the comet of the year if you know where and when to look.

Astronomy fans have a new cosmic visitor to watch for over the next few weeks

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community