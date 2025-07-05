CSPD finds two at-risk adults

Update:

Lucille and Charlie have been found safely, according to CSPD.

Original coverage:

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help finding 87-year-old Lucille Marietta and 67-year-old Charlie Marietta.

They were last seen traveling together on the evening of Friday, July 4, in the 3400 block of Clubview Terrace near the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

Lucille drives a 2020 black Honda CR-V with Colorado license plate BBF-Q96. Police say that she stopped at a home on Clubview Terrace to ask for directions to her own home on Kirkstone Lane, located four miles south.

Lucille is described as a white woman, 5'10", thin build, with brown hair

and brown eyes.

Charlie is described as a white man, 4'11", average build, with grey hair and brown eyes.

CSPD asks that if you have seen Lucille, Charlie, or the CR-V, please call the police department at (719)444-7000.

