CSPD asking for community assistance finding at-risk 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance in finding a missing at-risk 13-year-old girl.
Somaya Schmidt was last seen on Friday, April 18, around 9:00 p.m. at her home in the 2500 block of Wimbleton Court.
CSPD describes Somaya as a Black female, 5'7", and 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a light-colored off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, black leggings, and black and white Nikes.
If you have seen Somaya or have any information about her whereabouts, CSPD asks that you call them at (719)444-7000.
