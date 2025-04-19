CSPD asking for community assistance finding at-risk 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance in finding a missing at-risk 13-year-old girl.

Somaya Schmidt was last seen on Friday, April 18, around 9:00 p.m. at her home in the 2500 block of Wimbleton Court.

CSPD describes Somaya as a Black female, 5'7", and 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, black leggings, and black and white Nikes.

If you have seen Somaya or have any information about her whereabouts, CSPD asks that you call them at (719)444-7000.





