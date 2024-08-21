Community asked to keep an eye out for a missing teenager last seen in August

The family of a missing teen reached out to News 5 and is asking for the public's help in locating her.

The family says 14-year-old Trinity Van Tuinen was last seen on August 9, and last reported to be in the area of Nevada and Fillmore.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair, and she wears glasses; however, it is unknown if she is still wearing them at this time.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed with News 5 that a missing persons report for Trinity has been filed with their office.

Her family says Trinity loves animals and is a talented artist.

Should you have any information about Trinity or her whereabouts you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

