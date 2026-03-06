Colorado Springs Police seeking assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult who was last seen on Monday, March 2.

CSPD says 69-year-old Timothy Ortivez was last seen at his home along Baylor Drive near North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue during the evening hours.

Ortivez is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and roughly 170 pounds, and has grey/black hair and brown eyes. Another identifying mark is a tattoo on his forearm that reads "Jacqueline".

Ortivez was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and brown boots. Ortivez may be with a white female in her late 40s named Sheila Jones.

If you have seen Ortivez or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs