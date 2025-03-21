Colorado Springs Police searching for 74-year-old woman last seen Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking you to keep an eye out for 74-year-old Kathryn Roever. Roever was last seen around 12:30 p.m. when she went for a walk on Thursday.

She was seen walking away from her home at 600 South Union Boulevard.

Roever was last seen wearing a blue jacket, multi-colored blouse, and black sweatpants. She is about 4’10”, 142 lbs.

If you have seen Roever or have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

___





New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening. New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.