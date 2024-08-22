Colorado Springs Police Department seeking the public's help in locating at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS — A missing at-risk adult could be on his way to New Mexico according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Last seen on Tuesday, August 20, 26-year-old Matthew Jamaal James was seen in the area of 5400 North Nevada Avenue near the University Village Apartments.

Police did not provide any information as to what Matthew could be wearing but if you have seen Matthew or have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.





What Women Need To Know About Lead Being Found In Tampons After a study found traces of metals like lead and arsenic in tampons, what do doctors suggest and what are state leaders doing to look into the findings following its publication? What women need to know about lead found in tampons