Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help finding 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding missing 13-year-old Mya Gil.

She was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, in the 8100 block of Misty Moon Drive.

Mya is approximately 5'6", 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and dyed blue shoulder-length hair. She also has a piercing on the right side of her nose.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black shorts, and black and grey Jordan's.

If you have any information on Mya's location, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

