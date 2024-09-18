Colorado Springs Police asks for the public's help searching for at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing at-risk adult named Abbie Hefner.

Hefner, who is 45 years old, was last seen Wednesday at around 12 p.m. near North Chelton Road and East Platte Avenue.

She was wearing a black and blue hoodie, black pants, Nike sneakers and sunglasses.

If you know any information about Hefner's whereabouts, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.