Colorado Springs Police asking for the community's help finding missing 16-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy, Omar Dominguez.
He was last seen on Monday, October 26, around 8:45 p.m. when he left his home near the intersection of Farragut Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue near Memorial Park.
Dominguez is described as a Hispanic male, around 5'11", 210 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, a peach polo shirt underneath, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and he was carrying a water bottle.
If you have any information about Dominguez's location or you know where he is, call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
