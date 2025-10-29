Colorado Springs Police asking for the community's help finding missing 16-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy, Omar Dominguez.

He was last seen on Monday, October 26, around 8:45 p.m. when he left his home near the intersection of Farragut Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue near Memorial Park.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic male, around 5'11", 210 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, a peach polo shirt underneath, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and he was carrying a water bottle.

If you have any information about Dominguez's location or you know where he is, call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design Academy School District 20 updated its guidelines Tuesday because of religious messaging on high school student parking spots. School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.