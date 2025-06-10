Colorado Springs Police ask for public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man they say suffers from alzheimers disease.

35-year-old Paul Rodriguez was last seen on Monday, June 9, around 9:00 a.m., walking north along North Academy Boulevard towards Montebello Drive.

Rodriguez is described as a white male about 5'7" and 125 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Other identifying marks include a back tattoo that reads "Rodriguez". At the time of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, orange jobbers with a black stripe on their sides, and a black backpack.

If you have seen Rodriguez or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

___

The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail Over the next two weeks, nearly 40 goats can be seen cleaning up an area near the El Paso County Jail. The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.