Colorado Springs Police ask for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

CSPD says Mya Gil was last seen on Thursday around 1:00 a.m. along Misty Moon Drive on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Mya is a Native American, Hispanic female who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has dyed purple shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, and a piercing on the right side of her nose.

If you have seen Mya or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

___

____

