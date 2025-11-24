Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police ask for community's help in finding missing 28-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding missing 28-year-old Andrew Wallace.

He was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, when he left his home on foot in the 600 block of Iowa Avenue near North Union Boulevard.

He's described as a white man, 5'10", 225lbs, bald, with a pierced left ear, and a scar on one of his right-hand fingers.

Andrew was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a green hoodie, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

CSPD says he has difficulty communicating and may not respond well to strangers. If anyone has information on Andrew's location, they're asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

