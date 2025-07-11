Colorado Springs Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 76-year-old man

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Everett Francis Wann, 76, was last seen on Thursday, July 10, in an area along Arcturus Drive near 8th Street.

Wann is a white male who is about 5'5" tall and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a blue and white knit hat.

If you have seen Wann or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

