Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

Colorado Springs Police are seeking information about a missing at-risk 13-year-old

Missing (3).zip
Colorado Springs Police Department
Missing (3).zip
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

CSPD says that 13-year-old Lilli Reeves was last seen leaving a family member's home on Delaware Drive on Wednesday, December 3.

Reeves is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with thick blonde hair and is known to hang out at the Memorial Park skate park and the indoor skate park along Arrawanna Street.

Reeves was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack and skateboard.

If you have seen Lilli or know of her whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

A Colorado Springs teacher has been suspended from her position for more than two months now. The district won't comment on specifics, but the teacher says she was targeted for speaking out.

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community