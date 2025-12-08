Colorado Springs Police are seeking information about a missing at-risk 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

CSPD says that 13-year-old Lilli Reeves was last seen leaving a family member's home on Delaware Drive on Wednesday, December 3.

Reeves is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with thick blonde hair and is known to hang out at the Memorial Park skate park and the indoor skate park along Arrawanna Street.

Reeves was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack and skateboard.

If you have seen Lilli or know of her whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

