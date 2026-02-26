Colorado Springs Police are searching for a missing at-risk 13-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old boy, last seen in Colorado Springs.

Police say that Tyron Bowens was last seen along Mustang Rim Drive on the northeast side of the city on Wednesday around 5:20 p.m.

Bowens is around 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs roughly 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white/grey sweatpants.

If you have seen Bowens or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations Colorado Springs City Councilmembers spent much of Tuesday addressing concerns about vehicle camping on public property. Council decided all camping violations will now fall under one enforceable law. City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations