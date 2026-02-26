Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police are searching for a missing at-risk 13-year-old boy

Tyron Bowens
Colorado Springs Police Department
Tyron Bowens
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old boy, last seen in Colorado Springs.

Police say that Tyron Bowens was last seen along Mustang Rim Drive on the northeast side of the city on Wednesday around 5:20 p.m.

Bowens is around 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs roughly 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white/grey sweatpants.

If you have seen Bowens or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

