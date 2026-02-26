Colorado Springs Police are searching for a missing at-risk 11-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk 11-year-old girl.

Police say that Shyah Kaplinger was last seen on Tuesday, February 24, around 3:00 p.m., along North Union Boulevard at Galileo Middle School.

Kaplinger is around 4 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey pants and a white shirt. If you have seen Kaplinger or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

