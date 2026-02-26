Colorado Springs Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Alysia Herrera.

Herrera was last seen just after midnight on Thursday, February 26, at her home along Mayweed Court. Near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard.

Herrera is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and has dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and light-colored pajama pants and has black and white Converse sneakers on.

She is known to be carrying a dark-colored backpack according to police.

If you have any information about Herrera's whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

___

City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations Colorado Springs City Councilmembers spent much of Tuesday addressing concerns about vehicle camping on public property. Council decided all camping violations will now fall under one enforceable law. City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.