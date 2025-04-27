Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police are asking the community's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl

Taylor Latier
Colorado Springs Police Department
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking you to keep your eyes open for a missing 13-year-old girl.

CSPD says that Taylor Latier was last seen on Saturday, April 27, around 8 p.m. at her home along Altitude Drive.

Latier is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 90 lbs. She has shoulder-length dark hair and hazel-green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

If you have seen Latier or have any information about her whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

