Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.

CSPD says 13-year-old Precious Swarathsingh-Archuleta was last seen on Friday, February 20, around 2:45 a.m. along Garner Street on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Precious is said to be about 5 feet 1 inch tall and roughly 100 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a black backpack.

If you have seen Precious or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout' The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash. Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'