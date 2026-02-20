Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk 13-year-old girl

Missing Girl
KOAA
Missing Girl
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.

CSPD says 13-year-old Precious Swarathsingh-Archuleta was last seen on Friday, February 20, around 2:45 a.m. along Garner Street on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Precious is said to be about 5 feet 1 inch tall and roughly 100 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a black backpack.

If you have seen Precious or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash.

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo