Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Wilmesyz Luz Ortegas Roja was last seen Wednesday around 5 p.m. along Airport Road.

She was last seen wearing gray pants with a Hello Kitty design on them and a yellow shirt. Rojas is described as a Hispanic female who is about 5'6" tall and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Rojas' whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.





