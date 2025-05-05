Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Police are asking you to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Vittoria Leanne Nelson.

She was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, May 4th, during the early morning hours, along Petra Heights on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Just northwest of the South Academy Boulevard and Highway 24 intersection.

Vittoria is currently believed to have dyed red hair and green hair, green eyes, and is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and between 180-190 pounds.

Other identifying items are her two nose piercings and a cat paw tattoo that should be on her left ankle.

If you have seen Vittoria or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or 911.



