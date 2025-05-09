Colorado Springs Police are asking for help in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man, who they say suffers from dementia.

Police say that 87-year-old Sixto Colon was last seen on Thursday, May 8, around 5:30 p.m. bear 11000 Rill Point.

Colon is described as a Hispanic male who is about 6 feet two inches tall, around 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue flannel shirt, gray house shoes, and two wrist watches.

If you have seen Colon or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.





Honor Flight 20: Honoring Southern Colorado's Veterans with a trip to Washington D.C. Join us as we follow over 50 Southern Colorado veterans on their emotional Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Witness the camaraderie and gratitude as these heroes embark on a journey to visit the monuments dedicated to their service. Honor Flight 20: Honoring Southern Colorado's Veterans with a trip to Washington D.C.