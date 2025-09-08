Colorado Bureau of Investigation searching for a man last seen in Colorado Springs on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing indigenous person alert for a man last seen in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

CBI says they are asking the public to keep an eye out for Matthew Frost, who was last seen on Sunday in the area of 19th Street and West Colorado Avenue.

According to authorities, Frost is 36 years old, has black hair and brown eyes, and is approximately 5'05" and 157 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Polo brand t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Nike Air Max shoes.

If you have seen Frost or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

