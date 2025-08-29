Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues missing persons alert for teen last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing indigenous person alert for a teenager last seen in Colorado Springs.

CBI says Black was last seen near 2200 East La Salle Street on Thursday around 1:20 p.m.

Black is a 16-year-old female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 120 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and was possibly making her way to Palmer Park.

If you have seen Black or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

