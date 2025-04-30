Watch Now
CBI issues missing indigenous person alert for woman last known to be in the Colorado Springs area

Genelli Prett
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Genelli Prett
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing indigenous person alert for a woman last known to be in Colorado Springs. She was last heard from on April 14 at noon.

68-year-old Genelli Pretty Bear was believed to be traveling to Ohio. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

She is known to dress modestly, but it is unknown what she was wearing.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Pretty Bear or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.



