Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 58-year-old man

James Brian Mayer
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
James Brian Mayer
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 58-year-old James Brian Mayer.

Mayer was last seen on Friday, October 3, in the 5600 block of Pulpit Peak View after leaving Grandview Hospital.

His car was found in the hospital's parking lot.

He's described as a Native American man, 5'10", 220lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a devil tattoo on one of his biceps.

If you've seen Mayer, please call 911 or CSPD at (719)318-6642.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community