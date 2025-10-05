CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 58-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 58-year-old James Brian Mayer.

Mayer was last seen on Friday, October 3, in the 5600 block of Pulpit Peak View after leaving Grandview Hospital.

His car was found in the hospital's parking lot.

He's described as a Native American man, 5'10", 220lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a devil tattoo on one of his biceps.

If you've seen Mayer, please call 911 or CSPD at (719)318-6642.

