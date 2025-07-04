CBI asking for the public's help in finding missing teenager possibly heading to Denver

PUEBLO, Co. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community's help in finding an endangered teenager.

Isabella Young is 15 years old and was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, near the 2400 block of Alma Avenue in Pueblo.

Isabella is a Hispanic girl, 5'2", 130 lbs, with brown hair, blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants.

Officers think she could be heading to the Denver area, and are concerned for her safety.

If you've seen Isabella or have information on where she may be, police ask that you call 911 or PPD at (719)553-2502.

