CBI and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for a teenage girl missing from the Calhan area

CALHAN — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl from the Calhan area.

14-year-old Natalie Battersey was last seen around 10:00 p.m. along 5th Street in the Calhan area on December 19. She was last seen wearing a black and white sports jacket and shiny black sweatpants.

Have you seen 14 year old Natalie Battersey?



She was last seen around 10:00 pm in the Calhan area.



Natalie is 5’04” 180lbs. Brown hair/brown eyes. She was wearing black sweatpants with a white and black jacket and pink headphones.



If you see her call EPSO at 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/TQ86GpG6eX — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 20, 2024

She also was wearing glasses and headphones according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Natalie is about 5'4" approximately 188 pounds.

Natalie suffered from a developmental disability according to the sheriff's office and CBI. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts call 911 or the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.





Military Families Concerned As TRICARE To End Services With Children's Hospital Colorado In the new year, military families covered by TRICARE insurance will need prior authorization for non-emergency services at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado). Children's Colorado says the reimbursement cuts will continue to be catastrophic to its operations