CBI and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for a teenage girl missing from the Calhan area

CALHAN — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl from the Calhan area.
14-year-old Natalie Battersey was last seen around 10:00 p.m. along 5th Street in the Calhan area on December 19. She was last seen wearing a black and white sports jacket and shiny black sweatpants.
She was last seen around 10:00 pm in the Calhan area.
Natalie is 5’04” 180lbs. Brown hair/brown eyes. She was wearing black sweatpants with a white and black jacket and pink headphones.
If you see her call EPSO at 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/TQ86GpG6eX
She also was wearing glasses and headphones according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Natalie is about 5'4" approximately 188 pounds.
Natalie suffered from a developmental disability according to the sheriff's office and CBI. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts call 911 or the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.
