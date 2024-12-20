Watch Now
CBI and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for a teenage girl missing from the Calhan area

CALHAN — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl from the Calhan area.

14-year-old Natalie Battersey was last seen around 10:00 p.m. along 5th Street in the Calhan area on December 19. She was last seen wearing a black and white sports jacket and shiny black sweatpants.

She also was wearing glasses and headphones according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Natalie is about 5'4" approximately 188 pounds.

Natalie suffered from a developmental disability according to the sheriff's office and CBI. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts call 911 or the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.



