CBI and Pueblo Police were asking for the public's help in locate a missing teenager

UPDATE

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the Evans was found safely Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Pueblo Police Department are asking for the public to keep a eye out for 16-year-old River Evans.

The CBI issued a missing endangered person alert for Evans who is deaf and blind. Evans was last seen on Tuesday, March 19 around 9 p.m. entering a small truck along Brown Avenue in Pueblo that can be seen in the CBI alert below.

Evans is without medication and may be in a mental health crisis, the CBI says she has a a cognitive disability and functions at a younger level than her age. Evans has blue/sandy eyes and is approximately 5' tall and 200 lbs.

If you have seen Evans or have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at, 719-553-2502.

