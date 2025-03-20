Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CBI and Pueblo Police were asking for the public's help in locate a missing teenager

FOUND
KOAA
FOUND
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the Evans was found safely Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Pueblo Police Department are asking for the public to keep a eye out for 16-year-old River Evans.

The CBI issued a missing endangered person alert for Evans who is deaf and blind. Evans was last seen on Tuesday, March 19 around 9 p.m. entering a small truck along Brown Avenue in Pueblo that can be seen in the CBI alert below.

Evans is without medication and may be in a mental health crisis, the CBI says she has a a cognitive disability and functions at a younger level than her age. Evans has blue/sandy eyes and is approximately 5' tall and 200 lbs.

If you have seen Evans or have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at, 719-553-2502.

___



New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening.

New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community