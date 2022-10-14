Have you seen Lindsay Woods?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's office is seeking any information on the whereabouts of Lindsay Woods.

Lindsay is a missing/endangered 31-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. Lindsay is 5'7" and was wearing a black top, black pants, and gold wire-framed glasses.

Lindsay was last seen near Security Blvd. and Fontaine Blvd.

If you have information on Lindsay's whereabouts please call El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

