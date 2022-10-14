Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Have you seen Lindsay Woods?

Lindsay Woods
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Lindsay Woods
Posted at 8:43 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 22:55:28-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's office is seeking any information on the whereabouts of Lindsay Woods.

Lindsay is a missing/endangered 31-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. Lindsay is 5'7" and was wearing a black top, black pants, and gold wire-framed glasses.

Lindsay was last seen near Security Blvd. and Fontaine Blvd.

If you have information on Lindsay's whereabouts please call El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022-State-Debate-480x360-Cand.jpg

Election Watch

Watch The State Debate on KOAA