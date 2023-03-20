Have you seen Lia Conace?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help finding Lia Conace.

Lia is a 15-year-old from Colorado Springs that is 5'2" tall and weighs around 120lbs. Lia is said to have short to medium hair, brown eyes, and a round face.

Lia was reported missing by her parents to the Colorado Springs Police Department on 02/17/2023. She was last seen in her home in the 5200 block of Statue Drive in Colorado Springs.

According to the police, Lia was headed to southern Indiana to meet an acquaintance. Lia's family contacted the authorities in Jefferson Count,y Indiana to find Lia at the acquaintance's home, another minor, but Lia had not been seen.

The minor that Lia was heading to see told authorities that Lia had stopped responding to messages and denied seeing or speaking to Lia since she disappeared.

Colorado Springs Police are concerned Lia is in between Colorado and Indiana, it is not known how Lia would have traveled this distance as she does not have known access to money or non-public transportation.

Anyone with information on Lia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.