Have you seen Kevin Sypher?

PARKER, CO — The Parker Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the department said they were looking for Kevin Sypher.

Sypher was last seen Thursday in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in Parker around 9:30 a.m. Kevin is 6'2", and has gray hair and brown eyes.

These are some of the last known images of Sypher as he left his house this morning wearing a gray hoodie, and jeans and was carrying two trash bags.

It appears Sypher is a Deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office based on the public record. News5 reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to confirm this but has not heard back.

If you see Kevin or have any information about this case, please call 303.841.9800

