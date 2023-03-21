Have you seen Hade Rodriguez-Cruz?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help finding this at-risk teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Hade Rodriguez-Cruz was last seen Monday at 6:30 p.m. at her home in the 1900 block of S. Chelton Rd.

Hade is 4'11" tall weighing 98 pounds, Hade has long black hair down to her legs, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information on Hade’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

____

