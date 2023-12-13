Watch Now
Have you seen David Lindberg, missing from the Tri-lakes Monument area

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:44 PM, Dec 13, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for an at-risk adult who walked away from home unprepared for the weather in the Tri-Lakes Monument area.

The sheriff's office says that 38-year-old David Lindberg walked away from his home on Tierra Drive around 7:00 a.m.

David was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a t-shirt with a black vest, socks, and sandals, as well as a blue cartoon beanie.

If you see David or have any information about his whereabouts please call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555

Report a typo

