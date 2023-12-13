Have you seen David Lindberg, missing from the Tri-lakes Monument area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for an at-risk adult who walked away from home unprepared for the weather in the Tri-Lakes Monument area.

**TRI-LAKES MONUMENT Area**

Have you seen 38yo David Lindberg? He unexpectedly walked away from home on Tierra Dr today at 0700 and is not dressed for weather! 5'7" 250# bro/bro. Last wearing Blk sweats t-shirt w/blk vest, sandals w/socks & blu cartoon beanie. Call 719-390-5555! pic.twitter.com/hK530U7Z0A — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 13, 2023

The sheriff's office says that 38-year-old David Lindberg walked away from his home on Tierra Drive around 7:00 a.m.

David was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a t-shirt with a black vest, socks, and sandals, as well as a blue cartoon beanie.

If you see David or have any information about his whereabouts please call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555

