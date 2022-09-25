Harvest fest returns to Canon City

CANON CITY — The harvest festival is back this weekend in Canon City! The event started two decades ago, shortly after the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey opened.

It celebrates the grape harvest and crushing and has now evolved to celebrate all crops from the area.

Entrance to the festival is free but costs $10 for a choice of four wines to taste.

Festivities started today and are back again tomorrow. For more information, click here.

