Harrison School District 2 implementing mask mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, Harrison School District 2 announced they would introduce a mask mandate in schools starting Tuesday, September 7.

In a letter, the district said that over the past week COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at Sand Creek International, Sierra High School, and Carmel Community School.

The district said that their current positivity rate and the number of students and staff who have to quarantine is at .03 percent.

According to the mandate this is where masks will need to be worn:

Indoors in District schools and offices

before and after-school childcare

indoor athletic events

extracurricular activities

family nights

The district said masks will not be required outdoors, other than waiting in line at the snack bar or restroom.

The district also says students who experience COVID-19 symptoms should stay home until they get a negative COVID-19 test or obtain a different diagnosis.

